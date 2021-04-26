Christina Lake – debris on creek causes flooding

Residents on Fife Road near Christina Lake in the West Kootenay region of B.C. awoke Monday to a frightening scene as water and debris inundated their properties.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) issued evacuation orders for three homes after a nearby creek (an off shoot of Baker Creek) breached its banks.

Regional district officials say debris blocked the creek at higher elevations and with rainfall and the buildup of water, the blockage gave way early Monday morning.

Local residents awoke to water and debris flowing against and around their homes and called 911.

Thanks to Global Okanagan and the Boundary Sentinel