Department of National Defence says helicopter crews from the Royal Canadian Air Force will be conducting mountain-training exercises from March 11-30.

The department said three helicopters will be based out of Penticton during the three-week exercise in the Okanagan.

“Mountain flying presents a variety of challenges for helicopter operations, and it is crucial that crews receive regular training to ensure they can conduct mountain operations safely and effectively,” the Armed Forces said in a press release.

“Communities in the Okanagan Valley can expect to see and hear helicopters flying throughout the region. The squadron will do everything possible to reduce their impact on communities while completing this essential training.”

The training sessions will involve the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, which is based out of Valcartier, Que.

Equipped with CH-146 Griffon helicopters, the squadron’s principal role is to support land forces.

The exercises will involve aircrews and support personnel.

As a precaution, 430 Squadron has put COVID-prevention procedures in place to minimize exposure risks for both local communities and exercise personnel,” said the Armed Forces.

“People in the area can expect to see large military transports flying in and out of the airport in the days before and after the exercise.”

Picture and story – CAF