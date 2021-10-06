Chief Louie wants to meet with Royal Canadian Legion

“I would like to talk about the possibility of relocating the Veteran’s Monument down from the reserve for Ernest Baptiste – to move it to the band office and of course involve the local branch of the Legion”

Chief Clarance Louie

Corporal Ernie Batiste George

December 13, 1944

Age:

26

Army Unit

Lanark & Renfrew Scottish Regiment, R.C.I.C.

Son of Chief Narcisse George and Victoria George, of Inkameep Indian Reserve, Oliver, British Columbia.

Buried in Villanova Italy at the Canadian Armed Forces WW2 burial site.