Chasing the shortest day

In the Northern Hemisphere the day of the winter solstice is the shortest day of the year (the day with the least daylight and the longest night) and occurs every year between December 20 and December 23.

Well every day is about the same time in minutes but the shortest day has least number of hours in the sun.

Why is it important? Once the Winter Solstice is over – each day becomes longer until summer is here.

Important date the Solstice – time to plan the garden for yet another spring.