Charges laid for possession of child porn

File # 2020-2166

Coordinated investigation between the Osoyoos RCMP Detachment, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the BC Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (BC ICE) leads to arrest of Osoyoos man for possession of child pornography.

On May 19, 2020 the Osoyoos RCMP entered into an investigation after receiving information from BC ICE and the OPP that an internet account from Osoyoos was accessing child pornography. Osoyoos RCMP officers worked diligently over the next couple of days to identify the account user and on May 21, 2020 executed a search warrant of a local motel where the man was residing.

37 year old, Shawn Barry Titus has been arrested and charged for possession of child pornography and for failing to comply with a prohibition order. He has been remanded and will appear in court again on June 4, 2020.

Investigators continue to examine the evidence and to date have made no link to any local victims.

The team work of the agencies mentioned shows the dedication of police to protecting children from harm and to vigorously pursue those who access, distribute, or create child pornography, said Sgt Jason Bayda.