Chances to win – Oliver Museum and Archives

Two virtual events to help you celebrate safely provide chances to win!

The ODHS is offering a Historic Photo Scavenger Hunt and a Colouring Contest over the Family Day long weekend. Both safe, physically-distanced activities are open to all ages and run Saturday, Feb. 13th to Monday, Feb. 15th, and both offer chances to win great prizes!

The Historic Photo Scavenger Hunt uses archival photos of historic Oliver buildings as clues and asks participants to find and photograph each building at its current location. Extra clues are available in the video walking tour found on the Society’s website. The objective is to find all seven buildings and share a photo of each location with the hashtag “#ODHSfamilyday2021” on Instagram or Facebook. Each photo posted will receive an entry into a draw for gift certificates to local restaurants such as Kismet Winery’s Masala Bistro, Popolo, and Oliver Eats.

The Colouring Contest also gives participants the chance to win prizes when they post their colouring sheet online and share it with us. Colour the Family Day coloring sheet on the ODHS website and post a caption answering “What family means to me.” Then share your entry on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag “#ODHSfamilyday2021.” You could win gift cards to Sirius Science & Nature, free tickets to the Osoyoos Desert Model Railroad, or $50 worth of art supplies!

Both virtual events are made possible thanks to the support of the B.C. government.