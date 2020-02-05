Cell fire – Oliver Fire Department responds in middle of the night

3:00 am Wednesday – snow is falling

Oliver firefighters dispatched to Okanagan Correctional Centre – north of Oliver – confirmation of emergency from prison staff

Report of fire in one cell – help requested from on duty corrections officers. Two fire units respond and entered the prison at the northwest corner. Extent of blaze and damage not known.

Command terminated at 3:45 am and equipment returned to base.

*** Earlier

September 2nd 2019 1pm Monday

Location: OCC Okanagan Correctional Centre – 200 Enterprise Way – Oliver

Fire in one cell, according to officials a mattress and a blanket on fire.

Oliver Fire Department allowed access with a hose and to remove debris. In a cell block at north east quadrant. No known injuries