CBC reports

B.C. health officials announced

737 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 11 more deaths, just one day after the disease claimed a record 28 lives.

The number of active cases across the province has risen to 9,589, but the number of patients in hospital dipped slightly to 342 from 346 on Thursday, with 87 people in intensive care.

A total of 598 people have now died in B.C. as a result of COVID-19, with the total number of cases reaching 40,797 since the pandemic began.

More than 12,000 people are currently under public health monitoring.

