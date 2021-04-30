Cases report in Oliver and Osoyoos go down

There were 30 new cases of COVID-19 last week in Penticton, according to B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The total for the week of April 18-24 represented an increase of two cases from the previous week.

Summerland saw its case count double from six to 12

The Southern Okanagan (OO) saw its total drop from 21 to six.

Keremeos recorded two new cases last week, but none the week before.

That worked out to about 31 new cases per day in the greater Kelowna area last week, down from a high of 50 per day in late November and early December.

To April 17th – 121,359 British Columbians had tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. Just over 6,000 of those people had required hospitalization, and of them 1,416 required treatment in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 1,576 people had died of the disease, including 130 in the region served by Interior Health.