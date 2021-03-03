Cases and Deaths

Interesting debate

Sweden population 10 million – 669,000 cases and 12,882 deaths

Finland population 5.5 million 58,645 cases and 755 deaths

Norway population 5.3 million 72,234 cases and 623 deaths

Canada population 37.6 million 873,000 cases and 22,045 deaths

BC population 5.071 million 81,367 cases and 1,365 deaths

Now Tom,,, or Stu – you guyz do the math.

We can get into the subject of who did the right thing and can prove it later on ODN.

***

Herd mentality does not work – so the stats say

Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden says – that the Swedish government had “failed.”

While countries such as the United States, Brazil, and India have made headlines for recording the highest number of coronavirus-related fatalities, Sweden’s death rate of over 80 per 100,000 people is among Europe’s highest and is around 10 times as great as those of Norway and Finland.