Car stopped going 130+ miles an hour north of Penticton

Penticton – South Okanagan Traffic Services stop driver going 223kms per hour in a 100km zone.

On January 30th, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., South Okanagan Traffic Services officer stopped a driver near Sage Mesa

Drive, on Highway 97, north of Penticton, BC. The vehicle was recorded driving 223 kilometers per hour in the

100 kilometer zone.

The driver was fined for excessive speeding, and as a result, his vehicle was impounded.

“It’s unfortunate that so soon after we saw a tragic motor vehicle fatality on this stretch of highway, we have

drivers who are willing to risk their own, and other motorists lives”, explains Cst. James Grandy.