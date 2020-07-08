Car flips on Highway near Osoyoos

On July 3, 2020 at 3:50pm,

Osoyoos RCMP responded to a multi vehicle collision in the 10400 block of Highway 97. A 38 year old woman from Penticton was driving a GMC dump truck towing a dump trailer north bound on the highway when she failed to observe a line of stopped traffic and rear ended a Jeep Wrangler, sending the jeep into a rollover, across the highway and into a south bound Ford F150 which was towing an RV trailer.

The Ford F150 then struck a telephone pole. The 18 year woman driver of the Jeep, also a Penticton resident, received minor injuries and was transported to hospital. The driver of the dump truck as well as the driver and passenger of the F150, a 52 year old man and 53 year old woman of Osoyoos were uninjured yet all 3 vehicles as well as the RV trailer received significant damage. The driver of the dump truck was issued a violation ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act of BC.

Released by Sgt. Jason Bayda

Osoyoos Detachment