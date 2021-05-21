Car 54 where are you?

9:00 am Friday

6000 block Sandpoint Drive (OIB)

Heavy police presence with an armoured vehicle, many tactical team members on the scene – a house visited by police many times in the recent past.

Also – it is the site of a homocide that occurred within the last year.

RCMP have deployed percussion devices to drive the suspect(s) from the house. Also in use spike belts to prevent any escape in a vehicle.

No further information is available – but the raid thought to be related to two arsonist attacks downtown in Oliver last Saturday.