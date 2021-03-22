OIB Canoe – fund raiser

Skaha Lake

Salmon run

Canoe in water

The Osoyoos Indian Band Youth Programs is fundraising to expand the Semxiken Canoe Program.

Our goal is to get an 8 seat Mariner Canoe and Equipment. The amount we are fundraising for is $13,000.

So far we have raised approx $9,000 through community raffles, bottle drives and grant applications. Currently we have a 13 seat Langley Canoe and this has served us well for the past 7 seasons. We have traveled to the coast for Canoe Journeys as well as paddled the waters throughout the Valley within our traditional Okanagan Territory.

This year we want to always have a canoe on the water whether we have 4 paddlers or 20, and getting the Mariner Canoe will help us achieve this. We want to provide inclusion within our program and we have had to either cancel paddles or limit our numbers with one canoe.

Our canoe family consists of youth, adults and elders from the Osoyoos Indian Band Community, it is an opportunity for youth to learn traditional teachings and share common interests with each other, building connections and a sense of belonging. We look forward to waking up or Semxiken Canoe mid-April for the season and welcoming a new addition to our family in the near future.

We are currently doing a Square Draw for a 1-night stay at Spirit Ridge in Osoyoos, to be used any time within the 2021 year, $20 a spot and the draw will be done once filled.

E-transfers can be sent to sjensen@oib.ca we have 27 spots still open to sell.

If you are interested in donating to our fundraising efforts or have any questions about our program please contact OIB Youth Coordinator, Sonya Jensen, sjensen@oib.ca or 250-488-6961