Candidates for election ??

Just checked the Official – Candidates List for Boundary Similkameen ( see below ). We also checked that the Penticton riding has four candidates and that is confirmed on the same list.

Candidates must be registered by 1pm today.

Important Reminder

As a reminder, the deadline for filing candidate nominations for the 2020 Provincial General Election is Friday, October 2 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific time. Prospective candidates are encouraged to file as soon as possible with the District Electoral Officer, so that if there are issues that prevent their nomination from being accepted, there is an opportunity to correct them before the close of nominations.

Incomplete or late applications will not be accepted as filed, and those applicants will not be identified on the ballot.