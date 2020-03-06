Can of worms – to be opened again

Location 3500 Hwy 97 Vaseux Lake (just south of Vaseux Corner)

Land in question inside the AlR and has had quite the history – now being used for a vineyard and small winery/tasting room.

Application pending before the RDOS board of directors to allow for the establishment of 35 tourist camp spots along the lake.

No date for a hearing specified

Land size in application – 1.2 ha (a part of) of 4.3 ha

Owner identified only as C21R Projects and represented by agent Don Lloyd ….and Ecora Engineering

Sign on property fence (below) indicated permission sought from Agricultural Land Commission and Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen

Land owner says ALC has approved a campsite because one was on the property many years ago. A subdivision of permanent cabins on the lake was denied by government.

Just on my quick perusal of all recent stories on Vaseux Lake – major concern about traffic, hike and bike trails, serious accidents, road closures, rock falls. Other major issues to do with the sensitive environment, water quality, invasive species, no motorized boats and the land – that should in a provincial or national park. Major players in the area – Nature Trust, Canadian Wildlife Service, bird sanctuary etc.