CALL FOR ARTISTS: Wine Capital Art Walk

The Oliver Community Arts Council is proud to present the Wine Capital Art Walk! The main event is on Saturday, May 9 from 10 am – 2 pm. Display / Demo Artists are accepted in a variety of media. They share space with businesses on Station Street. OR artists can choose to participate as a Wine Barrel Artist. See below for details. The art walk will also include wine tastings, live music, draws, children’s art activities, food vendors, and live art demonstrations.

Display / Demo Artists may be from any visual media: photography, digital media, three-dimensional art such as pottery, sculpture, mixed media installations, metalwork, woodwork, jewelry and other artisan crafts; fibre and fabric arts, such as quilting, weaving, spinning, clothing/fashion; painting including acrylics, oils, watercolours; and mixed / other two-dimensional media, such as charcoal, ink, encaustic, and collage. Space may also be available for performing arts: street theatre and improv, dance, street musicians, and other performers. NOTE: This component will be limited by available space and noise level.

All artwork must be display ready. Sale pieces are welcome. Display artists must be present during the event and take responsibility for their own sales. See Display entry form for details.

One of the main attractions at the Wine Capital Art Walk is the Wine Barrel Art demonstration and silent auction, running Tuesday May 5 – Saturday May 9. The live art event features up to 10 skilled artists who transform wine barrels into cherished works of art. Artists may choose to prepare at home AND / OR work onsite May 5 – 9 between 10 – 4 p.m .

Barrel art is a terrific fundraiser – and promotion — for groups! Share the fun with artistic friends.

This year, Oliver Eats Ltd parking lot at 6060 Station St will be the barrel art location. A great high traffic location to encourage bidding and promote the art walk later in the week. Silent auction bids are accepted by email and onsite and the finished barrels are sold to the highest bidders on the Saturday afternoon. See Barrel Art entry form for details.

Artists are invited to apply in one of two categories: as a Display / Demo Artist or as a Wine Barrel Artist. One low entry fee. NO commission charged for Display Artists. To cover barrel costs, a flat commission will be charged. All participating artists must be members of the Oliver Community Arts Council.

Entry forms are attached. Alternatively, artists can download and complete one found at https://oliverartscouncil.org/entry-forms/