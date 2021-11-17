by Roly Russell MLA

I am so relieved to see the forecast continue to look better and better for the Tulameen and the Similkameen Rivers. Many of us in the riding understand just how painful a flood can be: both how devastating the impacts may be and just how complex recovery is. We won’t know the full scope of the damage, of course, until waters recede and reentry and assessments are done. But know that our hearts are with all those who are suffering.

I had the chance to speak this morning in Victoria about how local leaders are really the foundation of our rural communities, especially in times of crisis like this, whether they are elected champions (Go Spencer !), volunteers, employees, or otherwise. You have a great team helping navigate this in Princeton.

All that said, my office and I do have some relevant experience and are eager to help. Primarily, this will involve supporting our local governments with whatever they need to make sure everyone gets through this as well as might be possible. I will help however I am able.