by Rick Knodel, RDOS area C director

Sent to his local Area Planning Commission

and permission granted to distribute to the public

“As this year comes to a close I would like to thank everyone for their service in the Area “C” APC and I hope that as we move to a less personal meeting format that all of you will continue to serve.

We have some issues coming that I feel the APC should be aware of and provide input on.

The covid-19 issue provided challenges for our local farmers in trying to provide domestic labor for their farms.

Because of the shortfalls many farmers are looking to the foreign labor pool.

This creates a need for them to provide accommodations for this work force.

I have passed two of these on to the ALC last month but there are likely to be a few more yet to come, three currently that I am aware of.

I have taken the track that we should loosen the zoning requirement providing the accommodations being supplied are mobiles like camp trailers and of a non-permanent type. Further to this any zoning issues be handled by the use of TUP’s giving us a course of action if misused.

This will be a very important and time sensitive issue as the labor situation is unlikely to change significantly for the near future.

Keep in mind that these applications must still be passed by the ALC but our strategies may be of consideration in the decisions.

This means we will have to conduct meetings through an electronic format for the near future. This can be as simple as a conference call or a zoom meeting or any combination that will work for you.

Your input on these issues is of the upmost importance and will help determine what the future of this area and its farming industry will look like.

Should any one care to discuss this with me my number is 250-460-1319.

Once again I thank you all and wish you the best of the season.”