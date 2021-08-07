by Rick Knodel, Area C director RDOS in Oliver

Concerns to be directed to Ministry or Transportation and Infastructure (MOTI)

The first thing for me that comes to mind is the absolute need to rapidly establish a new more restrictive policy on roadside mowing during extreme or even high fire ratings.

Currently B.C. WFS restrictions are questionable at best for the conditions we are seeing. This is a high risk activity and is done for aesthetics. Without the mowed area being immediately irrigated there remains a reasonable risk of a fire.

Given that this is likely a yearly condition suspension of mowing during these periods is prudent. It follows that should a fire happen the firefighting resources are being stretched thinner every year putting properties under unnecessary risk. As stated this is aesthetic and should be scheduled earlier in the season when the rating is lower.Would it be possible to look into treating the sides of the roads with fire retardants? I understand the visuals are not great but better than the alternative possibilities.

There is a serious need for a B.C. Transit bus stop in the Gallagher lake area. As considerable work is being done in this area, now would be the time to undertake this. B.C. Transit has already indicated this as a priority area of importance. Further to that funds are designated toward the cost of a pedestrian crossing by my predecessor and I would be willing to increase that amount considerably to expedite this project.

Still looking for bicycle control signage on Black Sage Rd., Sumac Drive (7th st), Willowbrook Rd. and Green Lake Rd.

Newbies to the area not realizing that these roads have high agricultural traffic and many behave poorly.

More warning signage still needed on Seacrest Rd. hill due to high pedestrian load during summer. As has been pointed out this is an extremely narrow, winding, steep road and we have been fortunate to avoid a tragedy to this point.