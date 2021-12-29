by Rick Knodel

GOODBYE TO AN OLD FRIEND – Oliver Daily News (ODN)

As the year ticks to an end, I ready myself for the end of what has been my morning ritual for years now.

Oliver Daily News has been a ‘finger into the community’ that many of us go to each morning. It has provided us with local news, beautiful photos of the area, commentaries, historical stories, personal stories, and personal opinions and overviews.

It has been an outlet for many personal musings of a great number of people. For myself it included topics from electric cars to the happenings in Afghanistan, from community crime and policing to agricultural issues and the proposed national park reserve. The comments on all these various articles have been a compass providing insight into the thoughts of the community.

I want to thank the publisher for providing a service that has become envied in other areas and is visited often not only by residents and other RDOS Directors but by people from outside of B.C.

As a business model Oliver Daily News has been a difficult boat to float requiring a tremendous amount of effort on the part of the publisher and I understand his exhaustion and the financial balancing act needed to provide this service.

As you move on to your next endeavor, I wish you good fortune and happiness and I will deeply miss Oliver Daily News every morning. I am happy to have made a good friend and look forward to our next debate even though it won’t be as public.

Be safe.