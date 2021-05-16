by Pat Whalley

END OF A CHAPTER, TIME TO TURN A PAGE

Many of us got a shock when Jack, the editor of ODN announced his daily reporting would be ending. I guess all good things must come to an end and ODN will be sadly missed by myself and, I’m sure, many others.

Having the local news brought to us, as it happened and updated regularly, was a great gift for a small town that formally had just a weekly newspaper. If we heard a fire alarm, we could find out the cause just a short time later. News that was thought insignificant to CHBC broadcasts, but was of major impact to locals, was brought into our living rooms just hours after it happened.

Jack has plans to go in other directions but, for me, I think it is time to put away my pen.

I have loved the past years of writing a weekly column, it is a wonderful way to express myself and it is definitely a boost to the ego to see one’s name in print and even more rewarding to have people acknowledge they enjoy my ramblings.

However, I feel that it is a good time to call it quits, to “hang up my pen” or whatever one does with a computer keyboard.

When I first started my column it was my childhood memories of growing up with my grandma. This evolved into my more recent life and experiences in our lovely little town. Thank you so much Jack, for allowing me to rant my opinions on a regular basis and to the wonderful people who have responded to my scribbling.

Covid has been very hard on everyone and continues to keep our lives on hold. I, like many others, find boredom has put my brain on hold and writing my column is now becoming a chore rather than the pleasure that it gave me for so many years, so a good time to quit.

Many thanks Jack, I wish you the very best in your future endeavours, I hope you can rid yourself of life’s worries and have a successful future in whichever way you decide to go.

To those wonderful readers, thank you so much for making my column such a pleasure to write, My life goes on, just not as publicly,,,,,