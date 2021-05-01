by Pat Whalley

GIVE ME PATIENCE, BUT

MAKE IT SOON!

I am going slowly crazy! It is not dementia, thankfully, but I guess it is what is known as Covid Fatigue. This new name for the complete breakdown of normality does not make it any easier to bear.

Thank goodness for my little dog, Daisy! Without this little bundle of fluff and bones I would probably lie in bed till noon. Earlier in the year I even went through a few weeks of skipping my morning hygiene routine. What is the point of showering and cleaning my teeth when my only company is my dog? She is happy with me no matter how bad I smell or look, in fact I probably smell more interesting without the soap and toothpaste routines. I even lost the will to bother writing my column, which has truly been a life-saver since my split with my life-partner.

Being a fairly good follower of rules, I have sincerely tried to obey the social restrictions of the last year, but enough is enough and, like thousands of others, I am truly fed up with my own company.

For the past thirteen months I have limited my activities, and since last Fall I have worn a mask and breathed through the layers when in public places. I have sanitized my hands so often that I feel I am 99 percent germ free, as the Lysol ads say.

I read a joke recently that said we have absorbed so much sanitizer that when we pee, we clean the toilet. Funny if it didn’t feel so true.

Surely we were not meant to live like this, spending so much time alone that, not only do I talk constantly to the dog but I also wait for her to answer me.

For the past six months I have done jigsaws and crossword puzzles, knit several hours each day, read books, played solitaire and watched endless television. I visit the same friends, once each week for coffee and go out with the same couple for dinner, once each week.

Recently we have wrapped up in coats and even lap rugs to eat our fish and chips on the Desert Canyon patio once each week, trying to consume our meal before the wind cools it too much. How much more of this are we supposed to take?

I would feel it was worth the effort if it were not for those people who ignore the rules and continue to gather and spread the virus. I do understand that human nature is to be together but, it feels really hard to live like a hermit when some people seem intentionally determined to ignore the problem.

If strong travel restrictions had been enforced twelve months ago, we could probably avoided the mess we are in at the moment, but we now are at the stage where I really think it will not get better until everyone has either been infected with Covid or been vaccinated.

Thank God for spring and sunshine. There is something about the new life that comes with the appearance of fresh leaves that awakens the hope in my soul. I now complete my ablutions every morning and greet the world smelling fresh, a relief to everyone I meet on my walks, I am sure.

I am healthy, just the aches and pains that come with my age group, but walking is a pleasure, my little dog is a pleasure and my ex has finally made the move to start his new life with his new love, so I don’t have to deal with the mixed emotions that having him popping in and out of my life were causing.

Life is good, hopefully the pool will soon be opening so some form of social life will be happening in my day and slowly, people are being vaccinated, so maybe the end is in sight. Another winter like the last one and I think I am going to throw away my mask and join the party.