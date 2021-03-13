by Pat Whalley

THE BIG MOVE

Almost exactly one year ago today our lives changed dramatically. We were in lockdown!

Slowly we had seen the words “Novel Coronavirus” hit the headlines in daily news bulletins and the word Covid was creeping into our conversation. At first it had just been a problem in China, a new strain of flu’ that was taking over that country then, one by one, other countries reported cases and the world started to sit up and take notice.

Inevitably it arrived in Canada, our Western shores are populated by many people who made trips to China, so sooner or later it had to come to BC. However, insulated in our own little haven in the Okanagan, we thought it would just pass us by.

The Prime Minister made daily speeches, standing out in the Ottawa snow and Dr. Bonnie Henry became a well known face on our t.v.

It was rather a shock to be told we needed to isolate ourselves for two weeks, to keep our region safe. There was a shopping frenzy as many people bought enough supplies to last though a six month siege, and there was a bit of a panic when many people thought we would be short of food. I never did figure out what the emergency hoarding of toilet tissue was all about and I’m sure that many people are still using that supply.

We managed the two week lockdown, and looked forward to getting out and about again but, the problem became more widespread and more restrictions were put into play. Spring was different as we were limited to outdoor meetings with our friends, by summer, many more restrictions were put in place but we coped the best we could.

Come fall and mandatory facemasks were required to go into some stores, only a few people were allowed into businesses and forming queues to enter banks and other places became the norm.

This was when some people started to rebel. The idea of face masks was a restriction of freedom to some people and there was a general feeling of unrest between the anti-maskers and the “sheep”, who followed government advice.

As winter approached, most of us had adjusted to living in a very different way, just contacting friends by phone or email. Winter was very mild and I started to feel that a Supreme Being knew that the human spirit could only take so much, so kept winter to a minimum.

We are now into a full year of the “New Normal”, a phrase that we all began to dread hearing. It is not normal to be kept away from friends and relatives. It is not normal to spend Christmas alone, in front of the tv., and it is certainly not normal to be kept away from Grandchildren for many months. However, because of of age and susceptibility to illness, many of us seniors went without family hugs and the joy of seeing those we loved so dearly. I know that I was only one of many who felt despair, but struggled to keep busy with inane pastimes like jigsaws and books.

My dog and I spent so much time alone together that she has become very protective of me and she is aggressive when another dog comes near to me. It is embarrassing but she thinks I am her entire world and she wants to keep me safe.

I wonder how many of us could have coped if we knew that the two week lockdown that we entered a year ago would go on for months and months. The idea of being so alone for so long would probably have sent many of us over the edge. Many people thought the whole thing unnecessary but, the horrible events at McKinney Place and Sunnybank tell the truth of the necessity of being so careful. So many families are grieving, I just feel blessed that my family is not amongst them.

The long months spent on my deck or sitting by my window, made me realize that I needed more of a view. I have always lived where I could enjoy the mountains and I love the feeling of their magnificence, so, spending the past year with no mountains in sight made me feel sad. I love my home and location but something was missing.

Come February and I got the chance to buy a different unit, same building same floor, just a few steps across the hallway. I now have a view of the park, my beloved pool, the town of Oliver and the whole sweep of the mountains. If you hear a loud noise coming from my home, it is the sound of my heart rejoicing.

Yesterday I got the keys and I have two weeks before I need to vacate my present home. I shall send that time relocating, by way of a shopping cart! My furniture will have to wait until new flooring is installed but, meanwhile, I can move contents of cupboards and closets to their new home, down the hall.

Miraculously, we have survived a whole year of Covid and most of us have managed to come out smiling. Vaccinations are here and I will roll up my sleeve willingly, surely this summer will see us being able to lift some of the restrictions. The human spirit is strong but we are are social animals and I for one, feel I can’t wait to get back to giving and getting hugs from my grandkids.

Meanwhile, I shall spend a few days trundling down the hallway with my shopping cart!