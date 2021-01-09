by Pat Whalley

COLOUR YOURWORLD

Have you noticed just how much difference colour makes to us? It brightens our outlook and makes us feel more cheerful, it relieves depression and puts us in a more positive mood.

Manufacturers make the most of our reactions to colour by displaying their products with lots of colour on boxes and cans. Just look at any supermarket shelf and you can’t avoid noticing the eye catching colours and patterns on display.

The lighting over the meat counters is designed to make the meat look redder and fresher, and, of course fools us into thinking that the high price reflects the best product.

We, as adults, feel we are savvy shoppers and up to date on all the tricks on our senses, such as quiet background music, a non-hectic experience and the only clock in the store is very discretely placed by the exit, so time isn’t on our mind. The more expensive and not overly necessary items are at eye level, so we can’t miss seeing them.

Arrive at the check-out and you are faced with a huge variety of last minute goodies, expensive magazines and other non products that we don’t need, but catch our eye while we are in line. How many of us have resisted the urge to pop some of these goodies in our cart?

The poop bags that I buy for my dog walking time are in a rainbow of colours, do I really feel that toting a beautiful. lavender coloured bag of the stinky stuff is any better than holding a brown or black bag? Not really, and the stuff inside is no less disgusting when it looks gift wrapped! The idea is to not leave dog droppings where they can be stood in and I really do not need something to match my hat or purse to do this.

Many years ago the “no name” brand appeared on the market. Most of us tried the various items in an effort to not break the bank when feeding or families or cleaning our homes. Some of those early products were pretty bad but, over the years many of them became as good as the higher priced items. The only difference in many of these cheaper products was a plainer wrapper.

I ignore colours and patterns and turn the product to the list of ingredients, if the content of the package is the same as it’s more expensive neighbour on the shelf, I buy it. Probably everyone knows that the contents are listed in order of amount included, so if salt, sugar or fillers is printed earlier in the list, it is not good value and I put it back.

Our homes also need the colours that appeal to our senses, a neutral background colour makes us feel rested and peaceful. However, brightly coloured pillows or artwork make us feel we have made the place reflect our personality, as none of us really want to be viewed as “neutral”. Our kitchens quite often have brightly coloured small appliances and accessories, this makes us feel more energized and in the mood to get cracking around the oven and sink.

People also need colour, I feel happier and more energized when I wear red or bright green or blue. Yellow is my favourite colour but I can’t wear it or I look dreadful, red however, makes me feel pretty and vivacious and ready to give my best self to the world. (Yes, I know, wishful thinking, but this is my column and I can give you my opinion!!!)