by Pat Whalley

FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHTS

I really believe in free speech. Living in a country where we are free to air our opinions and have them heard is a wonderful thing. In some countries, people are persecuted and imprisoned for daring to speak their minds. Not so in Canada, we are blessed with so many rights and privileges and, even if we quote a lot of untruths, we are not silenced.

However, the right to give your opinion does not give you the right to call other folks’s opinions wrong. An opinion is just that….a point of view, mine is just as valid as yours and you do not have the right to deny my voice, or I yours.

This wonderfully fair way of allowing each citizen to speak his mind seems to get really heated when people do not agree with what you are saying, so how can that be free speech?

For some reason, Covid has become a hot topic for people airing their points of view and those with a different attitude are quick to jump in and declare it wrong. Does it really matter if it is right or wrong to wear a mask? Nobody is actually forced to wear a mask, you just can’t enter the store without one so you will need to get your goods on line or have the store deliver. You are not denied service, just service face to face, but the telephone or computer can solve this problem so you can order from the comfort of your own home.

The medical order is not to gather in groups, however, if you do wish to have lots of friends over, then do so, just do not then go out into the world at large and spread your germs round at the workplace or in a public place. You have the perfect right to gather and have fun, just not the right to possibly spread infection to others so, if your friends are wiling to take the risk, then certainly get together, but then stay together for fourteen days, don’t go amongst people who are trying to follow the rules and prevent the spread of disease.

Whilst the figures quoted each day are alarming, they really do not scare me. I am in the right age group to get sick but, by staying home and keeping my bubble to a small group of equally careful friends, I feel safe from harm. Oliver is a relatively small place and, luckily, seems to be keeping germ free, so it is easy to feel comfortable. I walk my dog in the park each day and speak to dozens of people as I pass them by. However, they are all at a distance and I feel no fear in doing this.

Wearing a mask in a store is usually a fairly short lived event, a half hour maximum to get groceries, forty five minutes for my hair to be washed and cut and maybe ten minutes in the bank or smaller store. I appreciate the fact that most people I see are also wearing their mask, to keep themselves, and also me, safe.

I really do not appreciate being called a “sheep” and gullible for doing what has been asked of me. It is a courtesy to others who may be suffering from some immune disease that cannot fight germs. If it keeps me safe at the same time, that is a bonus.

While the number of deaths, per capita, is not really that high, why not do your part to prevent illness. It really is no big deal to put on the mask, wear it while entering restaurants, until you are sat, with your small group at your table.

Not all that long ago people were complaining that seat belts were an unnecessary restriction, children were left loose to climb around in the family car and very few families had a child car seat. Motor bikes riders were not required to wear a helmet and bicycle riders were always bareheaded. Sailing was a fun filled Sunday sport until the powers that be decided that life jackets should be used. Always some Government authority came along to make up some rules requiring some sort of safety gear. A pain in the rear end? You bet! However, these things, once enforced became the norm and quite accepted.

Relax your attitude and accept the mask requirements, it is just another safety measure and, although you may think it unnecessary, just ask yourself if you travel without a seatbelt? If you can’t agree with my point of view, that is fine, but allow me the courtesy of airing it. Please don’t call me a sheep and if you will not cover your face, then please take care not to breath on me.