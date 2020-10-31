by Pat Whalley

LEST WE FORGET…..IS IT FORGOTTEN?

Covid has a lot to answer for, not only the inconvenience of the mask/hand sanitizing and social distancing thing but, this year, it is making honouring our veterans impossible.

I was really saddened to hear that there will be no memorial at the cenotaph, no public laying of poppy wreaths and no service of remembrance. The sight of Legion members presenting the flags is very touching and, although I was born too late to remember the war and didn’t have family members lost in battle, I think it is important to honour the memory of those who fought.

How many of those people who are refusing to wear a mask or those who think it is a government ploy to get us to “toe the line” actually wore a uniform and left their home and family to protect those “rights” that they now insist on?

Although I believe it is everyone’s choice whether they comply with the present rules or not, I also believe those who refuse to wear a mask should stay away from those willing to comply. If you wish to call us scared, that is fine, it is your opinion. Personally, I am not scared of the virus as I know of no-one who has contacted the virus. We live in a rather safe little spot of BC and are lucky that the small outbreak on an orchard was soon dealt with.

Whilst I am not scared for myself, I know that my daughters are worried that if I catch the virus, I may get really ill as I have had pneumonia twice in the last five years. At first I found social distancing hard but, as most people have adjusted to it, I have resumed lunching with friends in my bubble. Restaurants are doing their best to cope with the new rules, so I feel safe enough to go out once in a while and enjoy lunch with friends.

If we do not support our local businesses during this time, we will lose them. Another café closed this week and several stores closed their doors permanently in the past few weeks.

I believe that the Legion members will be presenting the colours and laying wreaths, on behalf of those who purchased them, on November 11th. Whether the public is invited or not, I believe it is our duty to attend, and show our gratitude to those who served to defend our freedom. The outdoors air should be cold and invigorating and not a place for germs to be lingering. I sincerely hope that others will join me there, wearing a mask and staying six feet away from me, of course.