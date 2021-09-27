by Pat Whalley

Maybe I am dim-witted but I do not see the point of electric cars.

The idea of everyone driving clean running vehicles makes sense but how on earth are we going to find the power to charge them all?

If the government target is not to produce any more gas guzzlers by 2035, how do they propose we charge the millions electric vehicles?

In England, all shopping centres have several refuelling areas. Any rest stop has forty or fifty refuelling posts and the rest stops are every few miles along every freeway.

How does this compare to say, for example, driving from Oliver to Vancouver??? Who wants to wait in a long line-up to fuel your electric vehicle, but what would be the alternative? Manning Parkway would need thousands of refuelling spots as that is about half way.

This summer, the intense heat caused overuse of air conditioning units, this in turn causes fear of black-outs. Our future summers are expected to get only hotter so where is all the extra power going to come from. Add to this every home trying to charge a Tesla and you have chaos.

Wind turbines are springing up all over the world, they are unsightly and also need electricity to power them. Hydro electric dams take up huge amounts of room and are extremely costly to build.

One power source that is terribly underused is solar heating. I honestly do not understand why new homes are not being built without solar panels. It would seem to make sense that the government legislate each new home to be built with solar panels.

The cost of the panels would not make such a huge difference to the purchase of a new home. Once purchased, it is difficult to raise the price of installing solar heating but if it were a regular feature, it would be just a few dollars more on the mortgage repayment.

In many countries the power companies buy back the extra power that each home manufactures, so it is a win-win situation for power companies and householders.

Solar heat could also be used to power most manufacturing plants and factories which would keep costs down.

It seems such a simple solution but for some reason, it is ignored.

Pat Whalley