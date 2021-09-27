by Pat Whalley

Maybe I am dim-witted but I do not see the point of electric cars.
The idea of everyone driving clean running vehicles makes sense but how on earth are we going to find the power to charge them all?
If the government target is not to produce any more gas guzzlers by 2035, how do they propose we charge the millions electric vehicles?
In England, all shopping centres have several refuelling areas. Any rest stop has forty or fifty refuelling posts and the rest stops are every few miles along every freeway.
How does this compare to say, for example, driving from Oliver to Vancouver??? Who wants to wait in a long line-up to fuel your electric vehicle, but what would be the alternative? Manning Parkway would need thousands of refuelling spots as that is about half way.
This summer, the intense heat caused overuse of air conditioning units, this in turn causes fear of black-outs. Our future summers are expected to get only hotter so where is all the extra power going to come from. Add to this every home trying to charge a Tesla and you have chaos.
Wind turbines are springing up all over the world, they are unsightly and also need electricity to power them. Hydro electric dams take up huge amounts of room and are extremely costly to build.
One power source that is terribly underused is solar heating. I honestly do not understand why new homes are not being built without solar panels. It would seem to make sense that the government legislate each new home to be built with solar panels.
The cost of the panels would not make such a huge difference to the purchase of a new home. Once purchased, it is difficult to raise the price of installing solar heating but if it were a regular feature, it would be just a few dollars more on the mortgage repayment.
In many countries the power companies buy back the extra power that each home manufactures, so it is a win-win situation for power companies and householders.
Solar heat could also be used to power most manufacturing plants and factories which would keep costs down.
It seems such a simple solution but for some reason, it is ignored.
Pat Whalley
Comments
kim sheppard says
as new technologies come along, like zinc batteries, reduced charging times will be made available to all, the $ wlll spearhead it, as usual.
neil seidler says
I find that all sources of needed power have their drawbacks, and that those pushing for one over another are not totally knowledgeable about the ones they push or the ones they put down.
What would happen to your solar powered home, lights, heat, fridges and freezers when we get thick overcast skies in our valley over winter. But things not talked about are the costs of batteries that store the power and how often do you have to replace them. Not to mention how much cost in materials and pollution it takes to make these batteries.
Geothermal heating has it’s drawbacks as well, requires a second source of backup heat to heat homes and businesses in the colder months. As above, how much pollution is caused by making all the parts to put one of these sources in.
As for wind turbines, and I’ve seen a few of them, none were creating power when I’ve seen them. The same goes for these huge machines, how much energy is used to make them and how much pollution is created making all the parts and setting them up.
As for nuclear power. We’ve all seen what happens when unforeseen man made and natural disasters occur. Russia, Japan and Three Mile Island. How many smaller accidents with the potential to become devastating have happened that they have been able to keep quiet.
Electric cars cost way more to the environment than they want us to know, and that just isn’t in making the cars or the costly batteries. We need to think about the batteries when they are finished with. Then if you are pushing these electric vehicles, no pun intended, answer the questions. How much pollution is created making and setting up all the fueling stations? What will happen with these fueling stations if electric vehicles fail as a means of transport? How much more land will be needed for dams if electric vehicles succeed? I ask these questions simply because the dam they’re building in Northern BC was seen as needed for the growth in population and businesses in our near future. Way before electric vehicles entered the scene.
When working underground I heard of fossil fueled vehicles being used with air filters or scrubbers on them so the air underground didn’t become toxic for the workers. Why hasn’t someone pushed something like this for the use on commercial or the general public’s vehicles?
I know it’s hard for some to see the whole picture. They’ve been fed tidbits of information or misinformation that someone making money off of has fed the public. The internet has helped spread these one sided points of views, and those people with blinders on can only see that side. They seem to feed off of these ever increasing sights popping up to spread a one sided point of view. It’s their drug of choice, it helps them to prove that their opinion is the only one that matters, even if based on false information.
In closing let me say this. To all the ones out there protesting the use of fossil fuels in their plastic kayaks, using their plastic cased cell phones to push their views, driving or flying to all the protests they show up at. Masked to hide their identity not safeguard others from Covid-19 or any of the variants. Why do you use fossil fuels and things made with fossil fuels to protest the use of fossil fuels. Just points to ponder and think about.
Publisher: I had hoped that you would not mention COVID – your whole piece is a perect description of the ‘Fear Covid Movement’ – based on :
Who cares about the facts – just listen to the message from ????
Christine Gevatkoff says
I don’t think the wind turbines are unsightly. I always thought they looked pretty.
Phyllis Whitten says
Pat, you have a well written article. However, after my husband passed I had to unfortunately move from Oliver to Calgary. For about the past 2 weeks we have seen only enough sun to barely light a small lamp, let alone power anything else by solar. And with winter coming I just don’t see any improvement. Western Canada will always need to have a good supply of backup power – which enforces your comments on electric cars. Keep posting.
Fiona Wood says
My sentiments exactly Pat. Who wants to drive from the interior to the coast
in an electric vehicle with the extra time entailed. What if there is a power cut for whatever reason? They may have their place but definitely not for long distance.
Publisher: How about a small,high efficiency vehicle that operates on propane/nat gas availabe at your home that can transport you to Vancouver and back.
All sources of fuel, solar, dam generated electrical, gas at the pumps, propane, nat gas should be utilized and the energy experts should refine the heavy fuels down to jet fuel. To think we cannot find a purpose for coal, nuclear generation is folly. What we need is a broader understanding of what we have and how to use it.
The narrow approach is to pick a target and kill it.