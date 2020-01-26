by Pat Whalley

WE’RE GOING TO CHANGE THE WORLD

Well done the school children who are holding demonstrations on Global Warming.

Our children realize that they are the ones who will be suffering the consequences of our excess and negligence. They see our apathy into making change and really want to do something about it. They blame the older generation for their greed in wanting to have everything to make life easier an all the household appliances and vehicles that guzzle up gas and other sources of power.

Yes we were greedy, being the generation who arrived after world war two, most of us grew up poor and luxury was not available so, when better working conditions and higher pay was available, we jumped at the chance to improve our lives and buy these labour saving devices and cars.

Kudos to the younger generation, it is good that you want to take the earth back a step or two and live a simpler life. However do you realize that this will mean walking or cycling to school, the shops, the next town to see a newly released movie. You certainly do not want mum or dad to drive you or lend you the car which will belch out fumes the whole way there.

Mobile phones, x-boxes and the earbud you are listening to your favourite tunes on, all use oil to be manufactured, so I guess you will be refusing to use them in future. The same goes for most of your clothes and shoes, so you had better learn to sew or knit with natural fibres only. Plastic is used for computers also so no more chat rooms or emailing your friends. You will need to walk to their homes to make plans for outings, as we had to do.

Holidays abroad can only be done by an airplane and touring your own country by bicycle means you need a long time to get very far. To spend much time doing this is expensive unless you are willing to take a tent and camp as you travel. We did that all the time.

One of the biggest producer of emission is the huge truck that travels up from the US to bring us vegetables out of season, or the planes that fly in fresh fruit or fish and other produce to make winter months more appealing. I didn’t see a banana until I was seven as ships were unable to make many ocean crossings even after the war. Oranges did occasionally make their way to Britain but they were so expensive that kids got one in their Christmas stocking as a treat. When they became a bit more plentiful, one would be cut into slices and it would be your dinner, along side bread and butter.

Take part in demonstrations, make your voice heard, you are our future and you can indeed make a difference and make world leaders listen. You can become a world leader. To really make a difference learn to be a scientist and improve what we have, learn the ways of the world and become a politician and change things, study agriculture and learn how to produce better crops that do not rely on harmful chemicals to make them resistant to disease.

I admire your zeal and determination to make your voice heard. This old lady used to wear widely flared blue jeans with bells sewn round the hem, a crocheted vest, had long hair, waved banners and shouted slogans at policemen who tried to break up our Ban the Bomb marches.

Never lose this feeling of anger against wrongdoing, acceptance leads to complacency and then nothing gets done. Keep the fire in your soul and you will indeed change the world, even if it is just your little part of it.