by Pat Whalley

THE TROUBLE WITH COVID

COVID……..I think every one of us on the planet is sick of hearing about it!

Put on the news, there it is. Signs outside stores, and people queuing to enter stores and banks, most of us in a good natured way, has become the norm. The “New Normal”, has become a daily phrase and each of us is coping in our own way.

I can honestly say that the situation has not really been a huge deal in my life. As a senior, I don’t go out to work, so that hasn’t changed. I receive my monthly pension, so no loss of wages and no need to claim CERB. No young children to educate so no problems on that issue. I have time to shop at any hour of the day and usually find late morning convenient as most people have gone to eat lunch and no line up.

Most stores are following the protocols and hand sanitizer is available at every turn, so no reason we can’t all keep ourselves safe. The hoarding has stopped so shelves offer most of the items we need.

The news headlines are really depressing but I honestly don’t know of one person who has contacted the virus, not even friends of friends seem to be affected, so I do not live in fear, but do follow the advised protocols and intend to do so for as long as is necessary.

It is really disheartening to see that people are gathering in large groups, but it is perfectly understandable. We are socially motivated, we love our friends and the temptation to get together and enjoy one another’s company is enormous. Because of my age and the age of my friends, we resist the temptation to mingle with a big crowd but, probably twenty years ago, I would have thrown caution to the winds and gone to the party, I was healthy, had worked all week and enjoyed letting lose on my leisure time. Sickness was for the weak and infirm and, being strong and healthy, I could weather any storm.

The news that this situation is going to last for eighteen months or more is distressing. I honestly don’t think an immunization/vaccine is going to be available for many months and then it will take forever for the inoculation of our country, let alone the entire world to take place. Till then, are we not going to be able to travel? Probably not, and this is a real problem for those with relatives and loved ones overseas.

I usually fly to the sun for two weeks in February, just fourteen days of glorious sunshine and relaxation makes the winter feel less depressing. Grey skies are a sure recipe for depression and those of us who look forward to this midwinter break are in for a long, lonely winter. Coping with depression in the sunshine is one thing, it makes it easier on the brain to focus on the positive when the sky is blue, the sun is hot and the pool beckons. Getting out of bed and forcing yourself to face another grey day is another matter.

Luckily, I have a little dog and live in proximity to the park. Without Daisy’s hopeful face willing me to get up in winter, I probably wouldn’t. She is my life saver and the only reason I get dressed on many days. Of course, once I am in the park I am reminded of our beautiful area, the hills are glistening in the snow, the trees are asleep for winter, but I know they will bloom again. God has given us such a gorgeous world to enjoy, but the way we take it for granted and the abuse of our planet takes it’s toll, so every now and again the earth rebels.

The result is famine, flooding, out of control fires or a pandemic, such as this one. We cannot keep on raping the land and oceans without nature fighting back. Our waterways are now becoming less polluted but the poles are still suffering and the ice mass still shrinking.

Maybe this time of “life on hold” can give us time to review the way we use our world and try to turn things around. We are all being told to be kinder to our fellow man and I think many of us have taken this to heart, however, will we still feel patient and kind when we stand in line outside the bank, or the store, when it is freezing cold or when sleet is trying to force it’s way under our collar? It is going to be much harder to ‘love thy neighbour’ when they try to jump the queue.

Let’s hope and pray for patience and a kind, dry winter.