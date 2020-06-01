May 29, 2020, 9:56 am
Robin Hopkins says
May 31, 2020 at 9:29 am
Excellent photo! We just saw our first couple of grosbeaks ever, this weekend. Also, only the second time in 30 years to observe a Western Tanager.
Bill Greer says
May 29, 2020 at 4:39 pm
Beautiful photo of a pair of Evening Grosbeaks ! Nicely done !
Mike Monaghan says
May 29, 2020 at 4:15 pm
Hi Yvonne, they are Evening Grosbeaks. Used to just live in the far north of Canada but now they have moved south as well. A little like most Canadians.
Mike
Heather Jopling says
May 29, 2020 at 3:50 pm
Evening grosbeak
Have been sporadic at my feeder since the huge amount that came about 3 springs ago
Dorothy Taylor says
May 29, 2020 at 2:44 pm
Well captured Mike.
Thanks for sharing.
Yvonne Crothers says
May 29, 2020 at 11:52 am
Be nice to know what kind bird they are…
Ron Becker says
May 29, 2020 at 4:16 pm
Evening Grosbeak I believe.
Ingrid Plattmann says
May 29, 2020 at 10:25 am
Absolutely beautiful! Great views of their markings. Thanks.
