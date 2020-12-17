by Lin j. Brian

Masking for Covid

I simply cannot understand

why it’s too much to ask

for each and every citizen

to wear a blessed mask.

And further, do not understand,

and wish that I knew why —

they don’t make the connection

with Covid, people die.

They don’t have to wear a mask …

violates their rights, they say.

Yet, it is the innocents

that seem to have to pay.

It’s possible they’ll kill us all

if they don’t do what they’re told.

Thanks to the protestors,

our lives are put on hold.

The doctors and the nurses

put lives on the line.

Yet those who have to party

are living lives just fine.

Our hospitals are getting full

with folks sick and dying.

Caregivers work around the clock;

It’s so damn hard they’re trying.

The numbers grow in leaps and bounds

Cuz of those who will not do –

They will not follow protocol

and might kill me and you.

Why can’t we work together

to stop this in its tracks?

So we can all get on with it.

We want our old lives back

We want to see our loved friends,

and our families too.

How can we get through to them?

What do we have to do?

Lin Brian

December 2020