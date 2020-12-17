by Lin j. Brian

Masking for Covid
I simply cannot understand
why it’s too much to ask
for each and every citizen
to wear a blessed mask.
And further, do not understand,
and wish that I knew why —
they don’t make the connection
with Covid, people die.
They don’t have to wear a mask …
violates their rights, they say.
Yet, it is the innocents
that seem to have to pay.
It’s possible they’ll kill us all
if they don’t do what they’re told.
Thanks to the protestors,
our lives are put on hold.
The doctors and the nurses
put lives on the line.
Yet those who have to party
are living lives just fine.
Our hospitals are getting full
with folks sick and dying.
Caregivers work around the clock;
It’s so damn hard they’re trying.
The numbers grow in leaps and bounds
Cuz of those who will not do –
They will not follow protocol
and might kill me and you.
Why can’t we work together
to stop this in its tracks?
So we can all get on with it.
We want our old lives back
We want to see our loved friends,
and our families too.
How can we get through to them?
What do we have to do?
Lin Brian
December 2020
