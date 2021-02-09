by Lin Brian

HOW ARE YOU TODAY?

A very loaded question,

“How are you today?”

When I know full well the answer

they expect is, “I’m O.K.”

They don’t want to hear

that my left breast has two lumps.

They don’t want to hear

that all my children have the mumps.

Not for them the news

that my mortgage is now due.

And that this time the bank

probably won’t renew.

I cannot tell them

that all week long I’ve cried.

For it’s a year ago today

that my loved father died.

They want me to be happy,

put a smile upon my face,

while inside I’m grieving,

and the smile’s out of place.

My husband lost his job

and our marriage has gone bust.

After his affair,

I can no longer trust.

All he does these days

is lay around and drink

while I chase kids and cats and dogs.

It really makes me think.

And yes, I know full well

some folks are in denial.

And God, I’d like to go there

and rest up for awhile.

Forget the cares and troubles

that stare me in the face.

Forget this hell I’m living.

Forget the human race.

And I hope you’re not the next person

to ask me how I am,

for my answer just may be,

“Do you really give a damn?”