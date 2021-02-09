by Lin Brian

HOW ARE YOU TODAY?
A very loaded question,
“How are you today?”
When I know full well the answer
they expect is, “I’m O.K.”
They don’t want to hear
that my left breast has two lumps.
They don’t want to hear
that all my children have the mumps.
Not for them the news
that my mortgage is now due.
And that this time the bank
probably won’t renew.
I cannot tell them
that all week long I’ve cried.
For it’s a year ago today
that my loved father died.
They want me to be happy,
put a smile upon my face,
while inside I’m grieving,
and the smile’s out of place.
My husband lost his job
and our marriage has gone bust.
After his affair,
I can no longer trust.
All he does these days
is lay around and drink
while I chase kids and cats and dogs.
It really makes me think.
And yes, I know full well
some folks are in denial.
And God, I’d like to go there
and rest up for awhile.
Forget the cares and troubles
that stare me in the face.
Forget this hell I’m living.
Forget the human race.
And I hope you’re not the next person
to ask me how I am,
for my answer just may be,
“Do you really give a damn?”
