by Julie Martineau

December 26, 2020, 1:31 pm
Carolyn Tipler says
December 26, 2020 at 5:11 pm
Stunning – is this the lagoons at South end of Vaseux Lake?
Publisher: Looks more like the main body of water
My sees the housing at south end of lake and the highway in the background
So for those in the know……… what is the Swan Lake Ranch?
December 26, 2020 at 5:13 pm
Kettles lakes I think is the correct term.
