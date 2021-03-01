by Joseph Seiler

Sometimes it’s fast
Sometimes it’s slow
Wondering oh my
How does the time go

However it goes
I’m sure I don’t know
Indeed it just flows
I’m Joseph and Joe

Pandemic or not
Some things do not stop
The run of the seasons
Rolls on like a top

In twilight or bright
I enjoy the new prize
As seasons delights

Bring joy to my eyes
What sprout do I see
Un last Autumn leaf

Not mouse, bat or bee
Not neither a thief

At this time of year
Pandemic be blast
Just joy over fear

The crocus at last

  1. WOW! Spring is certainly around the corner!!
    Did enjoy reading your poem also Joseph.
    Thanks fro sharing!

