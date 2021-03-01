by Joseph Seiler

Sometimes it’s fast
Sometimes it’s slow
Wondering oh my
How does the time go
However it goes
I’m sure I don’t know
Indeed it just flows
I’m Joseph and Joe
Pandemic or not
Some things do not stop
The run of the seasons
Rolls on like a top
In twilight or bright
I enjoy the new prize
As seasons delights
Bring joy to my eyes
What sprout do I see
Un last Autumn leaf
Not mouse, bat or bee
Not neither a thief
At this time of year
Pandemic be blast
Just joy over fear
The crocus at last
Comments
Dorothy Taylor says
WOW! Spring is certainly around the corner!!
Did enjoy reading your poem also Joseph.
Thanks fro sharing!
Carolyn Tipler says
Beautiful, can’t wait to see bulbs pushing up.