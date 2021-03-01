by Joseph Seiler

Sometimes it’s fast

Sometimes it’s slow

Wondering oh my

How does the time go

However it goes

I’m sure I don’t know

Indeed it just flows

I’m Joseph and Joe

Pandemic or not

Some things do not stop

The run of the seasons

Rolls on like a top

In twilight or bright

I enjoy the new prize

As seasons delights

Bring joy to my eyes

What sprout do I see

Un last Autumn leaf

Not mouse, bat or bee

Not neither a thief

At this time of year

Pandemic be blast

Just joy over fear

The crocus at last