by John Kiss

July 8, 2020, 7:48 am
Growing season over for this cuke
First of season in the back yard
Carolyn Tipler says
July 8, 2020 at 1:03 pm
Congratulations – looks like a mighty fine cuke. I wonder how many different types of cukes are being grown in back yards around Oliver?
Comments
