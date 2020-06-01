by John Kiss

,

Pretty in Pink belies prickly past

Comments

  1. John, I really look forward each year to the time when you share the beautiful blooms your cacti produce with the rest of us.

    Reply

  2. I have learned more about nature and plant life in Oliver than I ever knew before. John Blay.
    PS Thank you.

    Reply

  3. They look like they just exploded into life! Reminds me of a Georgia O’Keefe painting! Beautiful, thanks for sharing.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*