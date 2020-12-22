by John Chapman

  3. The Christmas lights and decorations in our burg are a joy to see, topped off by the Christmas parade last evening. Myself and many others I’m sure we’re happy to hear the rolling Carols and sirens. Way to go OFD was worried this year that this would not come to be. I did not get a picture but I hope others did. I was outside waving and crying..tears of joy…Good on ya guys and best of the season to y’all…..

    Publisher: Hopefully all wabbits and Neil (on his scooter) there as well !!

