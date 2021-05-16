by Hal David



Every time you are near? Why do birds suddenly appearEvery time you are near?

Just like me

They long to be

Close to you

Why do stars fall down from the sky

Every time you walk by?

Just like me

They long to be

Close to you

On the day that you were born

And the angels got together

And decided to create a dream come true

So they sprinkled moon dust

In your hair of gold

And starlight in your eyes of blue

Thanks to Richard and Karen Carpenter

Burt Bacharach and Hal David, lyricist