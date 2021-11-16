by George Elliott

Heavy rains have caused flooding throughout the southern interior of the province. One of the hardest hit communities is Princeton, in the Similkameen Valley.

The Tulameen River which passes through the town, breached its dyke shortly after midnight November 15 and flooded a large portion of the downtown core. Businesses and home have been destroyed.

Now, the Similkameen River, located on the other side of the community, threatens to do the same. Power outages and the BC Gas line servicing the community is currently off as most of the community sits in the dark on evacuation alert.