by Bernard Bedard

May 16, 2021, 8:39 am
See Bernie’s collection at
www.southokanaganphotos.today
Edna Goertzen says
May 16, 2021 at 12:31 pm
We will certainly miss your columns always put a smile on my face. I’m sorry to see you’re quitting. You. Need to put it in the chronicle then. And yes I wish Jack the best in whatever he does next. He gave me the nicest phone call when I lost my husband Charlie.
Publisher: Charlie died he had a good long life
The Oliver Chronicle has died, it had good long life
ODN was invented by a cute young guy ten plus years ago, he had good long life.]
In addition to 30 years with the mentally handicapped, 15+ years of journalism with CBC, CKNW, CJOR, CHWK and CKOK and 17 years of local politics…. teaching at BCIT and Langara College – living in Summerland, Osoyoos, Hedley, Penticton, Oliver – owning land and building in Oliver and developing lad Princeton – what a trip to say da least??
Praise the Lord Edna??
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name (First and last required)*
Email*
Comments
Edna Goertzen says
We will certainly miss your columns always put a smile on my face. I’m sorry to see you’re quitting. You. Need to put it in the chronicle then. And yes I wish Jack the best in whatever he does next. He gave me the nicest phone call when I lost my husband Charlie.
Publisher: Charlie died he had a good long life
The Oliver Chronicle has died, it had good long life
ODN was invented by a cute young guy ten plus years ago, he had good long life.]
In addition to 30 years with the mentally handicapped, 15+ years of journalism with CBC, CKNW, CJOR, CHWK and CKOK and 17 years of local politics…. teaching at BCIT and Langara College – living in Summerland, Osoyoos, Hedley, Penticton, Oliver – owning land and building in Oliver and developing lad Princeton – what a trip to say da least??
Praise the Lord Edna??