by BC Health – on brighter days

“We are doing very well here in B.C.

Cases are declining and we are on track with our province wide COVID-19 immunization targets.

“Our immediate goal is to get as many people as possible fully vaccinated with their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as we can.

“By keeping our positive momentum going, we can all start to shift our focus to the many things we have to gain through immunization. Getting back into our communities, getting back to work and getting back to our meaningful social connections that sustain us.

“Let’s look forward to the brighter days ahead and let’s continue to do our part to help all of us get there.”