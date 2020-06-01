by Audrey MacNaughton

,

Comments

  1. Great shot Audrey. It reminds me of my youth in the UK when I used to admire a British wildlife painter, Peter Scott. He always painted water fowl flying across lakes. Thanks for sharing. It led me on a lovely trip down memory lane.

    Reply

  2. This was an evening picture taken from the Vaseux Lake observation tower. The Geese were coming in for a landing.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*