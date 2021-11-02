by Audrey MacNaughton

Vaseux Lake
Swans arrange themself to practice a song to celebrate Christmas
On the seventh day of Christmas,
my true love sent to me
Seven swans a-swimming
Six geese a-laying
Five golden rings
Four calling birds
Three french hens
Two turtle doves, and
A partridge in a pear tree
OK girls – that’s enough lets frolic
Comments
Bob Barker says
What no seven swans?
– 1 is swiming and the rest are just standing around – gawking at the traffic passing by.
Publisher says
Publisher: at 97 years of age Bob – you still have that great wit from the Price is Right – Come on Down
Carolyn Tipler says
Wonderful photos of the swans and captions. Thanks for sharing.