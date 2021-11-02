by Audrey MacNaughton

,

Vaseux Lake

Swans arrange themself to practice a song to celebrate Christmas

 

On the seventh day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me
Seven swans a-swimming
Six geese a-laying
Five golden rings
Four calling birds
Three french hens
Two turtle doves, and
A partridge in a pear tree

 

OK girls – that’s enough lets frolic

Comments

  1. What no seven swans?

    – 1 is swiming and the rest are just standing around – gawking at the traffic passing by.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Oliver Daily News