by Audrey MacNaughton

December 23, 2020, 5:42 am
Above the clouds at Apex Mt.
Lin Brian says
December 23, 2020 at 8:04 am
How pretty! Thanks for posting.
John Chapman says
December 23, 2020 at 6:06 am
Beautiful photo Audrey. Wonderful tones and feeling. Very timely for Christmas too
Comments
