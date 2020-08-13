Buses using the Okanagan corridor – require masks soon

BC Transit, in alignment with TransLink and other transportation agencies, will be proceeding with mandatory use of face coverings on buses in BC Transit communities across the Province as of August 24.

Accommodations will be permitted for children under the age of 5 and those that cannot wear a face covering for health reasons.

We recognize the advice from health professionals, including Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, has been to wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible including on transit vehicles.

Customers have indicated making the use of face coverings mandatory will create a more comfortable environment.

BC Transit has a number of run from Osoyoos to Penticton and from other RDOS communities to Kelowna.

One rule for all.