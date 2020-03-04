Bryn White steps down – SOS Conservation Program

After 14 years on the job, our Program Manager Bryn White has decided to conclude her contract, and will be leaving SOSCP at the end of April 2020. Bryn has been at the center of this 20-year partnership for most of that time. If you were not always aware, she is the one keeping us informed through the SOSCP newsletter and website, public events and information sessions. Bryn has often been there behind the scenes representing and defending (when needed) the best of our partners work, with local, provincial, and federal governments, as well as development interests. She is the one raising funds to undertake work, reporting to all of us on the accomplishments of partners, and leading us through evaluations and reconsiderations of program objectives and activities to make sure we are adapting and evolving to meet current challenges in conservation.

Significant achievements about which Bryn can be proud include creating the Shared Environmental Planner contract position that supports the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and communities within, the Biodiversity Conservation Strategy, and the South Okanagan Conservation Fund. Many of you can probably pin-point specific examples of how Bryn helped you find information or funding opportunities, connect with another partner aligned with your work, negotiate some difficult communications, and broker some key meetings that helped you and your organization. She is that kind of go-to person who possesses the energy, knowledge, skills, and experience that were perfect for the role.