Time of dispatch 1:45 am

Oliver firefighters had to use the paved hike and bike path to bring in various units – tender, bush truck, pumper and several supervisors

The fire on the west side of Okanagan River – Picture snap from Google Earth of the general area about two km north.

Fire reported by an ambulance crew driving southbound to Oliver.

RCMP on scene as well. Cause of fire unknown.

Command terminated at 3:39 am