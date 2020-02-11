Bring it on !!

South Okanagan Wine Village ( a joint project of the Osoyoos Indian Band and Greyback Construction )

Greyback Construction general manager Matt Kenyon says the idea was to create a one-of-a-kind village where small craft producers can start their own business, without the need to invest in a large-scale facility.

“Ultimately, this project is all about community,” he said in a statement. “Not only are we creating a diverse community for our resident wineries, cideries, breweries, distilleries and eateries, but we are really looking to be a significant economic driver for our local communities and support the future growth of wine and culinary tourism in the South Okanagan.”