Bridging our gaps

Have you noticed that many bridges are now named – some surprises – Rd 7 bridge is now Tinhorn even though that dry creek is to the south of the canal crossing

McIntrye Bridge at Gallagher Lake is so named but crosses Vaseux Creek (named on all provincial maps)

Rd 18 is now Johnston Bridge? Help me here.

Here is a letter from a lady wondering who is really in charge these days……

“You may not have noticed changes at the three bridges south of town. Now they were Road 9, Road 18 and Road 22. All now have names – a nice touch indeed. Also added to Road 9 and Road 18 a narrow bridge sign – Road 22 has always had one as it is in fact a narrow bridge.

Road 9 and 18 for at least the first ten years I lived here were considered two lane bridges and vehicles up to one tons drove over the bridge at the same time with no problem – bigger trucks would often stop if the bridge was occupied by an oncoming vehicle, sometime they didn’t that was a bit scary. Then along came the yield signs going east for Road 9, going west for Road 18. The signs were easy to see and locals at least knew the procedure. Now without any explanation at all the yield signs are gone. No warning change in traffic pattern signs just “narrow bridge” and therefore a free for all. Who is responsible for this change?”